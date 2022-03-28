 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The End of the Peacocks’ Run and Kyrie’s Return to Barclays

Plus, talking Yankees and Mets at spring training and Zach Braziller joins the show to preview the Final Four

By John Jastremski
Saint Peter’s v North Carolina Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images


(00:58) — SAINT PETER’S FALLS SHORT: JJ recaps the Peacocks’ magical run and previews the Final Four.
(05:24) — KYRIE BACK IN BROOKLYN: Irving plays in Barclays for the first time this season, but the Nets lose to the Hornets. How does this affect their run to sixth?
(08:08) — SPRING TRAINING: JJ assesses how the Mets and Yankees have looked in the preseason.
(16:40) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and St. Peter’s.
(26:40) — ZACH BRAZILLER: NY Post’s college sports reporter joins the show to discuss Saint Peter’s, Duke-UNC, and the rest of the Final Four.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Zach Braziller
Producer: Stefan Anderson

