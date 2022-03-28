The End of the Peacocks’ Run and Kyrie’s Return to Barclays



(00:58) — SAINT PETER’S FALLS SHORT: JJ recaps the Peacocks’ magical run and previews the Final Four.

(05:24) — KYRIE BACK IN BROOKLYN: Irving plays in Barclays for the first time this season, but the Nets lose to the Hornets. How does this affect their run to sixth?

(08:08) — SPRING TRAINING: JJ assesses how the Mets and Yankees have looked in the preseason.

(16:40) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and St. Peter’s.

(26:40) — ZACH BRAZILLER: NY Post’s college sports reporter joins the show to discuss Saint Peter’s, Duke-UNC, and the rest of the Final Four.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Zach Braziller

Producer: Stefan Anderson

