NCAA and NBA Family Parlay Bets With Bill Simmons

Plus, the guys try to name some current players on the Trail Blazers and work together to build a four-leg Friday NBA parlay

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Bill Simmons
Houston Rockets v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images


This week, JJ and House are joined by The Ringer’s Bill Simmons to run through Friday’s NCAA and NBA matchups and build parlays. They share their picks for the night’s tournament games and create a family NCAA bet (1:00). Then, they try to name some current players on the Trail Blazers (23:00) and work together to build a four-leg Friday NBA parlay (32:00). Plus, they look at some interesting futures bets that may still have some value (38:00) and review their start-of-season bets (48:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski and Joe House
Guest: Bill Simmons
Producers: Mike Wargon and Steve Ceruti

