Filed under:

How Dr. J Bridged the ’70s to the Modern NBA With Jackie MacMullan

Plus, Chris and Seerat share their reactions to the fight between Erik Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler during the Heat’s loss to the Warriors

By Chris Ryan, Seerat Sohi, and Jackie MacMullan
2022 NBA All-Star Game Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images


Chris and Seerat start the pod by sharing their reactions to the fight between Erik Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler during the Heat’s loss to the Warriors on Wednesday night. They’re then joined by The Ringer’s own Jackie MacMullan to talk about her new podcast, Icons Club. They begin the conversation by detailing the necessary elements to be included in the prestigious group (5:00). They then shift their focus to the legacy of Julius Erving and analyze the myriad ways he impacted the history of the NBA and the Philadelphia 76ers franchise (15:30). Next, they discuss some of the other players that exist on the periphery of the club’s core legends like Isiah Thomas, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and, in particular, Dwight Howard (30:48). They wrap things up by acknowledging Dr. J’s contribution to the modern player empowerment era and Jackie reveals how making Icons Club has changed her perspective on basketball (38:53).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Guest: Jackie MacMullan
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

