NBA Mock Draft With Kevin O’Connor, the Truth About Jimmy Butler, Plus ‘Free Solo’ Climber Alex Honnold

Ryen shares his thoughts on Butler’s spat with Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra

By Ryen Russillo and Kevin O'Connor
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the spat between Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler, and examines Butler’s NBA career and exits from his former teams (0:41). Then Ryen talks with The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor about his latest NBA mock draft and his 14 lottery projections (14:05). Next, Ryen is joined by mountain climber Alex Honnold to discuss the making of the documentary Free Solo, in which he completed the first free-solo climb of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park (49:50). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:17:05).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Kevin O’Connor and Alex Honnold
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

