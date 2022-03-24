 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Frank Ocean: ‘Blonde’

On the final episode of ‘NO SKIPS with Jinx and Shea,’ the guys lock in on the genre-bending spectacle that is Frank Ocean’s sophomore album, ‘Blonde’

By Brandon Jenkins and Shea Serrano
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage


On the final episode of NO SKIPS with Jinx and Shea, the guys lock in on the genre-bending spectacle that is Frank Ocean’s sophomore album, Blonde.

Listen as Jinx and Shea celebrate Frank Ocean’s ability to trigger the most vivid memories of youth with profound lyrics and rhyme schemes over beautifully unpredictable instrumentals on tracks like “Nikes,” “Self-Control,” “Nights,” and “Siegfried.” The guys also try to pull off the impossible task of determining the best line of the entire album.

Later, André 3000 sweeps the Best Guest Verse while the NO SKIPS clique determines where his verse on “Solo (Reprise)” falls on the all-time rap verses of the 2010s.

Then things come to a close as Jinx, Shea, Deena, and Kerm share their thoughts on the lasting legacy of the album, including Frank’s impact on pop culture and the music industry.

Hosts: Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins and Shea Serrano
Producer: Deena Morrison
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah

