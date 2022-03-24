 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ken Rosenthal on the Yankees Offseason, Sleeper Teams, and Remaining Free Agents

CC and Ryan discuss the Yankees’ post-lockout moves and wonder whether there are any free agents—like Max Scherzer or Carlos Correa—that New York will regret not signing

By CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco
MLB: MAR 22 Spring Training - Yankees at Blue Jays Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


CC and Ryan discuss the Yankees’ post-lockout moves and wonder if there are any free agents—like Max Scherzer or Carlos Correa—that they’ll regret not signing (1:00). Then, they bring on The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal to discuss whether either of those guys were available to the Yankees, which teams he thinks are underrated right now, what trades are on his radar during the season, and more (20:00).

Hosts: CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco
Guest: Ken Ronsethal
Producers: Bobby Wagner and Sadye Zillo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

