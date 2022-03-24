Ken Rosenthal on the Yankees Offseason, Sleeper Teams, and Remaining Free Agents

CC and Ryan discuss the Yankees’ post-lockout moves and wonder if there are any free agents—like Max Scherzer or Carlos Correa—that they’ll regret not signing (1:00). Then, they bring on The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal to discuss whether either of those guys were available to the Yankees, which teams he thinks are underrated right now, what trades are on his radar during the season, and more (20:00).
Hosts: CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco
Guest: Ken Ronsethal
Producers: Bobby Wagner and Sadye Zillo
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts