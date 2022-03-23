Analyzing the NBA Draft and March Madness With Titus and Tate



Welcome to The Void, where Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside basketball with the people who know it best. With March Madness in full swing, KOC brings on Mark Titus and Tate Frazier from the Titus and Tate podcast on Fox Sports. They go full swing on all the NCAA tournament action as well as the top NBA prospects.

(06:42) - Why Jabari Smith Jr. struggled

(13:22) - On Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell

(19:40) - Benefits of being able to test the draft process for college players

(27:25) - On Christian Koloko and Arizona

(34:09) - On Paolo Banchero, A.J. Griffin, and Duke

(44:32) - Chet Holmgren’s NBA potential

(51:09) - NBA prospects no one is talking about

(58:29) - How high will Hunter Dickinson go?

(01:01:07) - What makes UCLA so tough?

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guest: Mark Titus and Tate Frazier

Producer: Jessie Lopez

