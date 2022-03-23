 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Analyzing the NBA Draft and March Madness With Titus and Tate

KOC is joined by Mark Titus and Tate Frazier to discuss Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren, and the NBA draft prospects no one is talking about

Memphis v Gonzaga Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images


Welcome to The Void, where Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside basketball with the people who know it best. With March Madness in full swing, KOC brings on Mark Titus and Tate Frazier from the Titus and Tate podcast on Fox Sports. They go full swing on all the NCAA tournament action as well as the top NBA prospects.

(06:42) - Why Jabari Smith Jr. struggled
(13:22) - On Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell
(19:40) - Benefits of being able to test the draft process for college players
(27:25) - On Christian Koloko and Arizona
(34:09) - On Paolo Banchero, A.J. Griffin, and Duke
(44:32) - Chet Holmgren’s NBA potential
(51:09) - NBA prospects no one is talking about
(58:29) - How high will Hunter Dickinson go?
(01:01:07) - What makes UCLA so tough?

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Mark Titus and Tate Frazier
Producer: Jessie Lopez

