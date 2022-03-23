Is Ferrari Really Back? Plus, Lessons From Bahrain and an American Presence in F1.

Kevin Clark is joined by Spanners Ready from The Missed Apex Podcast to break down the start of the 2022 season of F1. They discuss new regulations, talk through Charles Leclerc’s win for Ferrari, determine which teams have the potential for development, and touch on the best of the rest (1:50). Later, Mallory Rubin joins to talk about her journey into F1 fandom, McLaren allegiance, and the upcoming Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (39:10).
Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Spanners Ready and Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
