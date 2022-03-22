 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Could Putin’s War Crash the U.S. Economy?

Derek is joined by Jason Furman to discuss the worldwide economic impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

By Derek Thompson
Economic crises are piling up. U.S. inflation was surging before Russia invaded Ukraine. Since the war began, commodity prices have spiked, with gas screaming toward $5 a gallon. And now China is facing a new COVID wave. What is happening, and how will it end? Jason Furman, chief economic adviser to the Obama administration and professor of economics at Harvard University, is back on the pod to answer our burning economic questions, like, “Are we headed back to the 1970s?”

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Jason Furman
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

