 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Worst Kentucky Loss Ever, Chet Holmgren Under Pressure, and More Tournament Reactions

J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks also preview their favorite upcoming matches on the bracket

By J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks
Saint Peter’s v Kentucky Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images


J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks start the pod by revisiting Kentucky’s stunning loss to Saint Peter’s in the first round of the NCAA tournament. They then pivot to Chet Holmgren’s performance in Gonzaga’s win over Memphis and how NBA teams may be looking at him as the draft approaches (10:39). Next, they analyze some of the other big games that happened over the weekend: Auburn-Miami (19:46), Duke–Michigan State (27:57), and Texas-Purdue (33:42). They wrap things up by looking forward to their favorite matchups coming up on the bracket (37:32).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NBA Show

The Latest

Sam Burns Wins the Valspar and Previewing the WGC Match Play

House and Hubbard discuss Sam Burns’s impressive performance at the Valspar Championship before picking who will come out of each group, and who will win, at the WGC Match Play tournament

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Coming Around on the Celtics, Whether Something Is Wrong With Harden, and the Clippers Hoping for a Run

Also, Verno and KOC talk about how Patrick Beverley has completely changed the culture for the Timberwolves

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

The AFC vs. NFC QB Gap With Sheil Kapadia, Plus Gilbert Arenas on his NBA Journey and the Story Behind His Gun Incident

Also, Arenas talks about being broke as a rookie and becoming an All-Star with the Wizards

By Ryen Russillo

NCAA Tournament Favorites, Sweet 16, and NBA Picks for Tuesday

After surveying Tuesday’s NBA card, JJ and Joe make family plays on the Knicks-Hawks and Bulls-Bucks games

By John Jastremski and Joe House

Kevin “Stone Cold” Owens Trolls the Fans! Plus ‘WWE Evil’ Producer Micah Brown Joins the Show!

Plus, Evan explains why he wants Cody Rhodes to use his Stardust persona amid rumors of his return to WWE, Jack says fans should invest in the Street Profits with this week’s Farmers Market, and Flobo celebrates Thunder Rosa’s AEW women’s title win with this week’s Boo Thang of the Week

By Evan Mack

A Bright Spot Emerges in Zion Williamson’s Shadow

Herb Jones isn’t making anyone in New Orleans forget who is missing, but the promising do-it-all rookie has shined in his star teammate’s absence, offering even more reason for hope when Zion returns

By Damian Burchardt