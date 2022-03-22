The Worst Kentucky Loss Ever, Chet Holmgren Under Pressure, and More Tournament Reactions



J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks start the pod by revisiting Kentucky’s stunning loss to Saint Peter’s in the first round of the NCAA tournament. They then pivot to Chet Holmgren’s performance in Gonzaga’s win over Memphis and how NBA teams may be looking at him as the draft approaches (10:39). Next, they analyze some of the other big games that happened over the weekend: Auburn-Miami (19:46), Duke–Michigan State (27:57), and Texas-Purdue (33:42). They wrap things up by looking forward to their favorite matchups coming up on the bracket (37:32).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks

Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

