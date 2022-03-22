 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Coming Around on the Celtics, Whether Something Is Wrong With Harden, and the Clippers Hoping for a Run

Also, Verno and KOC talk about how Patrick Beverley has completely changed the culture for the Timberwolves

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
With the Celtics riding a four-game win streak, has Verno come around to see them as a Finals sleeper (02:11)? KOC gives us reasons the Celtics are serious contenders for the title. The guys talk about how Patrick Beverley has completely changed the culture for the Timberwolves (12:54). The 76ers beat the Heat last night, despite being without James Harden and Joel Embiid, but KOC has noticed Harden playing different lately (22:25). With Ben Simmons out and Kyrie Irving still playing part time, the guys debate the Nets’ title chances (27:33). They also take a look at some of the teams on the rise in the East (38:47) before discussing the possibility of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard returning (43:03). Finally, they give the latest updates on the biggest injuries in the NBA (50:20).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

