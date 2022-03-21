Peacock Magic, Yankees Whiff on More FAs and the Knicks’ Playoff Window Closed



(01:04) — MARCH MADNESS: Following the TCU-Arizona thriller, JJ recaps the opening weekend of March Madness, including the run of St. Peters.

(10:23) — YANKEES: Correa signs with Twins, Story to the Red Sox; what does this mean for the Yankees?

(19:02) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.

(32:08) — KNICKS: Julius Randle’s temper flares as the Knicks lose to the Jazz.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom! https://spotifygr.link/Z2KGxnBEUib

Host: John Jastremski

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify