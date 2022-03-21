 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Peacock Magic, Yankees Whiff on More FAs and the Knicks’ Playoff Window Closed

JJ recaps the opening weekend of March Madness, including the run of St. Peters, before discussing what free agency moves in the American League mean for the Yankees

By John Jastremski
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 19 Div I Men’s Championship - Second Round - Murray State v Saint Peter’s Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


(01:04) — MARCH MADNESS: Following the TCU-Arizona thriller, JJ recaps the opening weekend of March Madness, including the run of St. Peters.
(10:23) — YANKEES: Correa signs with Twins, Story to the Red Sox; what does this mean for the Yankees?
(19:02) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.
(32:08) — KNICKS: Julius Randle’s temper flares as the Knicks lose to the Jazz.

Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

