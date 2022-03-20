 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Julia Ioffe on Ukraine

Larry is joined by Julia Ioffe from Puck to talk about every angle of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert... Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images


Larry is joined by Julia Ioffe from Puck to talk about every angle of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They begin by discussing the geopolitical and historical aspects of the conflict and how both sides are using Nazi analogies to meet their respective ethno-nationalistic goals.(3:13) Next, they dive into topics like Vladimir Putin’s dissemination of misinformation about the invasion to his people, (12:45) how the conflict compares to the events of World Wars I and II,(25:15) racism in Russia,(32:47) and much more. After Julia shares her deeply personal connection to the tragedy(39:15) they wrap up their conversation by speculating on how the war will end and what Puck is doing to question the status quo and restore objectivity to modern journalism.(47:08)

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Julia Ioffe
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

