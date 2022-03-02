 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What Putin Will Do Next and the West’s Unprecedented “Financial War” on Russia

Derek discusses the economic effects of war

By Derek Thompson
Protests Are Held In The Istanbul In Support Of Ukraine After Russian Invasion Photo by Cemal Yurttas/ dia images via Getty Images


There are two wars happening right now. There is a military conflict led by Vladimir Putin in Eastern Europe that we should all hope ends as soon as possible. And there is an economic and cultural war—the world vs. Russia—that we should also hope ends as soon as possible. In today’s episode, two guests discuss each theater of war. Paul Poast, a University of Chicago professor and expert on the economics of war, joins to discuss the latest from the war on the ground. And Robin Wigglesworth, a global finance correspondent with The Financial Times, joins to discuss the global “financial war” against Russia.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guests: Paul Poast and Robin Wigglesworth
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Plain English

The Latest

An Early (but Not Too Early) MVP Conversation

J. Kyle Mann joins Justin and Rob to rank their top five MVP candidates and discuss a couple of other guys who could get in the mix

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

McMahon vs. McAfee, Assessing Cesaro’s Career, and a Tiers of Maj Check-in

Plus, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip talk about the expansion of the partnership between WWE and A&E and Chris Jericho’s physical transformation

By Peter Rosenberg
Play

Tyrese Maxey and James Harden Are a Perfect Match

Joel Embiid isn’t the only Sixer to benefit from Harden’s floor-warping presence

By Kevin O'Connor

CBS News’s Margaret Brennan on Covering Ukraine, TV News During a War, and Hosting ‘Face the Nation’

Margaret joins Bryan following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to talk through the ongoing war in Ukraine and break down the preparation and execution involved in ‘Face the Nation’

By Bryan Curtis

How the Showtime Lakers’ Inventive Strategy and Style Defined an Era

It wasn’t enough just to win championships; what changed the NBA for good was the way the Lakers played, and how that style fed into the product the franchise was ultimately trying to sell

By Rob Mahoney

How ‘Batman: Arkham’ Revolutionized the Superhero Video Game Genre

The action-adventure series proved that IP-based games didn’t simply have to mirror the story lines of movies or comics, with developers instead building out more realized worlds with their own pocket realities and discrete stakes

By Micah Peters