McMahon vs. McAfee, Assessing Cesaro’s Career, and a Tiers of Maj Check-in

Plus, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip talk about the expansion of the partnership between WWE and A&E and Chris Jericho’s physical transformation

By Peter Rosenberg
Press Conference To Announce A Major International Event At MetLife Stadium Photo by Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images


Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip reconvene to talk about the expansion of the partnership between WWE and A&E, wrestlers who don’t deserve to have biographies written about them, feelings about Cesaro’s career, and Chris Jericho’s physical transformation. Plus, the guys wonder what Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee could look like, and then it’s Black Power Rankings … with a Jewish twist.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Diperstein, Stat Guy Greg
Producer: Troy Farkas

