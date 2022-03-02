CBS News’s Margaret Brennan on Covering Ukraine, TV News During a War, and Hosting ‘Face the Nation’

Bryan is joined by CBS’s Margaret Brennan following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address and amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They talk through the ongoing war in Ukraine and touch on how the United States is responding. Then, they discuss the responsibility TV news has to its viewers, and break down the preparation and execution involved in Brennan’s Sunday show, Face the Nation.
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Margaret Brennan
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
