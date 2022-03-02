Ryan Poles Plans to Revamp the Bears and Michael Baumann on MLB’s Bad Day



Bears GM Ryan Poles spoke yesterday at the draft combine, and it was our first chance to hear him talk about the Bears’ roster after evaluating the 2021 film. Jason discusses his biggest takeaways from Poles’s comments, including the new plan for the O-line (00:00), Allen Robinson’s future (00:00), who the biggest bright spot in 2021 was (00:00), and why the needs of Justin Fields remain the most important aspect of the draft (00:00). Ringer staff writer Michael Baumann joins the show to help us make sense of what happened in MLB today (00:00). An agreement for a new CBA failed to be reached; Michael explains what got us to this point (00:00), and why things may not be as bad as they seem (00:00). The Bulls dropped another game against the Miami Heat on Monday night and continue to disappoint against the top teams in the NBA. Head coach Billy Donovan spoke after the game and confronted the realities that Jason has been talking about all season long (00:00).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Michael Baumann

