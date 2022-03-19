Will Playoff Small Ball Neutralize the Big Man Boom?

Chris and Seerat begin the pod by talking about Kentucky’s upset loss to St. Peter’s in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. They then shift their attention to the NBA to discuss the two big men currently leading the race—Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid—and analyze the front courts of other teams like the Nets, Bucks, and Celtics as they head into the postseason (6:36). They wrap things up by debating the viability of the center position in the NBA playoffs (27:02) and give some love to the recent play of the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves (29:06).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
