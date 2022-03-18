 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Chet Holmgren Show, What Will Happen With the Warriors, and the Raptors’ Chances

Chris and Kevin break down the best performances in the NCAA tournament so far and talk about the Pistons’ Saddiq Bey going for 50

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Georgia State v Gonzaga Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images


Verno and KOC go through the first day of the NCAA tournament and how the top prospects performed (01:40). One of the top prospects, Chet Holmgren, blew the guys away (09:12). Another day and another 50-point performance in the NBA, this time from the Pistons’ Saddiq Bey (19:24). Just when the Warriors were getting healthy, Steph Curry gets injured and the guys discuss the effects his injury will have across the West (31:36). The Raptors are on a five-game winning streak, and the guys debate whether they are a team who could make some noise in the playoffs (41:54). Does Skip Bayless know something about Kawhi Leonard that we don’t (50:34)? Also, they discuss the Donnie Nelson lawsuit against Mark Cuban and the Mavs (55:05).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

Friday NCAA Tournament Bets and a Four-Leg NBA Parlay

JJ and House reveal which March Madness bets they feel most strongly about for Friday night before they work together to create a four-leg NBA parlay and share their thoughts on the entire slate

By John Jastremski and Joe House
Play

Does Penny Hardaway Have the Best Signature Shoes Behind Jordan?

Wos also explains why the upcoming Air Jordan 3 "Muslin" is unique, and showcases recent off-court fits from Kyrie Irving, James Johnson, and Jeff Green

By Wosny Lambre

There Isn’t a Clear Winner in the Davante Adams Trade—but Both Sides Still Had to Do It

This offseason has shown that standing pat is no longer an option in the NFL. So while the Raiders shelled out two picks and a ton of money to land Adams, and the Packers lost their second-most-important player, this deal makes sense for both teams.

By Steven Ruiz

If Only ‘Deep Water’ Had a Satisfying Climax

The master of the erotic thriller, Adrian Lyne, returns after 20 years; the master of self-aware acting, Ben Affleck, continues a stellar run. But something about this movie just leaves you feeling limp.

By Adam Nayman

Heidi Montag’s Raw Meat Diet, The Rock’s Breakfast, and Tasting Cup Noodle Global Favorites

Plus, Mike Tyson’s new cannabis gummies, a diamond ring made from ranch dressing, and the woman who stole a $4,000 bottle of cognac

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

‘X,’ ‘Deep Water,’ ‘Turning Red,’ and 10 New Movies You Need to See Now

Plus, director Ti West joins to discuss his new horror movie

By Sean Fennessey