The Chet Holmgren Show, What Will Happen With the Warriors, and the Raptors’ Chances

Verno and KOC go through the first day of the NCAA tournament and how the top prospects performed (01:40). One of the top prospects, Chet Holmgren, blew the guys away (09:12). Another day and another 50-point performance in the NBA, this time from the Pistons’ Saddiq Bey (19:24). Just when the Warriors were getting healthy, Steph Curry gets injured and the guys discuss the effects his injury will have across the West (31:36). The Raptors are on a five-game winning streak, and the guys debate whether they are a team who could make some noise in the playoffs (41:54). Does Skip Bayless know something about Kawhi Leonard that we don’t (50:34)? Also, they discuss the Donnie Nelson lawsuit against Mark Cuban and the Mavs (55:05).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
