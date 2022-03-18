 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Renee Paquette on Balancing Being a New Mom and Podcasting. Plus, She Explains Her Viral Tweets.

Also, Renee checks Flobo’s disdain for Edge and shares her love for gravy before Evan puts her on the spot by asking her to name her Canadian Mt. Rushmore

By Evan Mack
On this special episode of MackMania, the guys are joined by the host of Oral Sessions, former WWE commentator Renee Paquette. She checks Flobo’s disdain for Edge (1:50), shares her love for gravy (12:10), and discusses how she balances being a new mom with podcasting (17:25). Plus, Evan puts her on the spot by asking her to name her Canadian Mt. Rushmore and what meal she would prepare for them (25:17). Finally, she plays a game and explains some of her most entertaining tweets (29:42).

Hosts: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Guest: Renee Paquette
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

