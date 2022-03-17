 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mavs Going Full Luka, Watching the Suns Without CP3, and Rookie Growth With Dan Devine

Plus, how will the Warriors fare after Steph Curry’s injury?

By Kevin O'Connor and Dan Devine
Dallas Mavericks v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


Welcome to The Void, where Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside the NBA with the people who know it best. Today’s guest is The Ringer’s own Dan Devine. Dan joins the show to discuss his latest article about the Dallas Mavericks before diving into the hottest topics in the NBA.

(02:25)—Why the Mavericks are dominating
(10:17)—Can the Mavs make it to the Finals?
(18:13)—Steph Curry’s injury
(23:56)—Nets title chances without Kyrie Irving and what the Ben Simmons news means
(29:14)—What we’ve learned about the Suns without CP3
(42:22)—Why Scottie Barnes won’t win Rookie of the Year
(46:34)—Jalen Green’s development
(53:24)—Laker woes with Russell Westbrook
(01:03:41)—On RJ Barrett

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Dan Devine
Producer: Jessie Lopez

