Mavs Going Full Luka, Watching the Suns Without CP3, and Rookie Growth With Dan Devine



Welcome to The Void, where Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside the NBA with the people who know it best. Today’s guest is The Ringer’s own Dan Devine. Dan joins the show to discuss his latest article about the Dallas Mavericks before diving into the hottest topics in the NBA.

(02:25)—Why the Mavericks are dominating

(10:17)—Can the Mavs make it to the Finals?

(18:13)—Steph Curry’s injury

(23:56)—Nets title chances without Kyrie Irving and what the Ben Simmons news means

(29:14)—What we’ve learned about the Suns without CP3

(42:22)—Why Scottie Barnes won’t win Rookie of the Year

(46:34)—Jalen Green’s development

(53:24)—Laker woes with Russell Westbrook

(01:03:41)—On RJ Barrett

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guest: Dan Devine

Producer: Jessie Lopez

