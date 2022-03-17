Brian Gewirtz on ‘Young Rock’ Season 2, Scott Hall’s Influence, and Much More



David and Kaz open the show with a quick discussion of the week in wrestling, including Scott Hall’s passing, Big-E’s injury, and Thunder Rosa winning the AEW women’s championship (02:00).

Later the guys are joined by former WWE writer and producer of Young Rock Brian Gewirtz to discuss whether WWE writers deserve more recognition, Young Rock, his upcoming book, and so much more (22:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guest: Brian Gewirtz

Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

