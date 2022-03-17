 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brian Gewirtz on ‘Young Rock’ Season 2, Scott Hall’s Influence, and Much More

Also, David and Kaz discuss Big-E’s injury and Thunder Rosa winning the AEW women’s championship

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
2015 Chicago Comic &amp; Entertainment Expo - Day 1 Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images


David and Kaz open the show with a quick discussion of the week in wrestling, including Scott Hall’s passing, Big-E’s injury, and Thunder Rosa winning the AEW women’s championship (02:00).

Later the guys are joined by former WWE writer and producer of Young Rock Brian Gewirtz to discuss whether WWE writers deserve more recognition, Young Rock, his upcoming book, and so much more (22:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Brian Gewirtz
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

