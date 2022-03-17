Luka Doncic Puts on a Show in Brooklyn. Plus, the Timberwolves Are Surprisingly Good.

Logan is coming at you from Brooklyn after going to the Mavericks-Nets game on Wednesday night to discuss with Raja the feeling in the arena after Luka put on a show for the win (1:00). Then they talk about the surprising Timberwolves, who currently sit in the seventh seed in the West and who embarrassed the Lakers with a blowout win and plenty of taunting (28:00). Finally, they discuss the latest reporting on Steph Curry’s ankle injury (33:00) and each award their Real One of the Week.
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
