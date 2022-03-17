 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lupe Fiasco’s ‘Food & Liquor’

Honoring Fiasco’s lyrical stylings on songs like “Kick Push,” “Daydreamin’,” and “Hurt Me Soul,” Jinx and Shea go on tangents about complex wordplay, masterful rap hooks, and effortless storytelling

By Brandon Jenkins and Shea Serrano
1st Annual Ship Show Music Festival Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images


In the penultimate episode of No Skips With Jinx and Shea, the guys celebrate Chicago’s own Lupe Fiasco and his debut album, Food & Liquor.

Honoring his lyrical stylings on songs like “Kick Push,” “Daydreamin’,” and “Hurt Me Soul,” they go on tangents about complex wordplay, masterful rap hooks, and effortless storytelling. Then, Lupe’s sister, Ayesha Jaco, Jay-Z, Jill Scott, and a soaring eagle battle for Best Guest Verse.

Later, listen to Jinx make a bold declaration on the importance of fatherhood and why Chicago, corner stores, metaphors, and skateboards add to the lasting legacy of this album.

Hosts: Shea Serrano and Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins
Producer: Deena Morrison
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

