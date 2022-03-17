Lupe Fiasco’s ‘Food & Liquor’



In the penultimate episode of No Skips With Jinx and Shea, the guys celebrate Chicago’s own Lupe Fiasco and his debut album, Food & Liquor.

Honoring his lyrical stylings on songs like “Kick Push,” “Daydreamin’,” and “Hurt Me Soul,” they go on tangents about complex wordplay, masterful rap hooks, and effortless storytelling. Then, Lupe’s sister, Ayesha Jaco, Jay-Z, Jill Scott, and a soaring eagle battle for Best Guest Verse.

Later, listen to Jinx make a bold declaration on the importance of fatherhood and why Chicago, corner stores, metaphors, and skateboards add to the lasting legacy of this album.

Hosts: Shea Serrano and Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins

Producer: Deena Morrison

Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

