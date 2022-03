Let’s talk movie music. Writer Jayson Greene joins Sean to talk about the art of the film score, the giants of the form, this year’s Oscar nominees, and their top five scores ever (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by legendary composer Hans Zimmer to discuss his Oscar-nominated work on Dune and his career (1:07:00).

Host: Sean Fennessey

Guests: Jayson Greene and Hans Zimmer

Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS