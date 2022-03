Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by discussing their thoughts on Reign of Fire and how 2000s movies were made (1:40). They conclude by talking about the gameplay, FromSoftware, and how Elden Ring won them over (17:55).

For episode guides, further readings, and recommendations, check out the Sound Only syllabus here.

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

