Hoping Zach Sees the Bigger Picture, Reflecting on D-Rose, and MJ’s Competitive Spirit With B.J. Armstrong



The Full Go returns with a special guest, former Bull B.J Armstrong (01:44). Jason and B.J. discuss the mental aspects of being a professional athlete, using Zach LaVine’s injuries as an example (06:30). They take a deep dive and reflect on Derrick Rose’s career and why he never listened to any of the criticisms (20:52). B.J. also answers whether he thinks this era’s player empowerment would survive back in his playing days (42:16), before predicting a Michael Jordan–type run for one of the league’s superstars (59:27).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: B.J. Armstrong

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

