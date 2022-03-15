 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dip’s Scott Hall Memories, Disaster for Big E, and Rosenberg’s ‘WrestleMania’ Dream!

The crew looks back on the late wrestler’s career

By Peter Rosenberg
WWF Wrestlemania X8 Getty Images


One week before the guys drop their highly anticipated “Tiers of Maj” episode, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip look back on the incredible career of Scott Hall (Razor Ramon) and discuss his place among the all-time greats. Then, the guys talk about Big E’s scary injury, skepticism around Cody Rhodes reappearing at WWE, what will happen with Edge at WrestleMania, and some ways to improve the WrestleMania card. Plus, Black Power Rankings and mailbag!

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Diperstein
Producer: Troy Farkas

