Scouting Prospects and the NBA Landscape With “the Machine,” John Hollinger



Verno and KOC begin the show by discussing KAT’s 60-point performance, Draymond Green’s return, and Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement (01:15). They next bring on former VP of basketball operations for the Memphis Grizzlies and current NBA writer for The Athletic, John Hollinger. They discuss the top prospects in the ACC, how he views prospects differently, and why the conference games are more important when it comes to scouting (27:28). John was at the Nets-Knicks game over the weekend and shares his experience watching Kevin Durant drop 53 (55:08) before discussing the top teams in each conference (01:01:10).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Guest: John Hollinger

Producer: Jessie Lopez

