Picking the Entire Men’s Bracket With Doug Gottlieb, Metta Sandiford-Artest on Kobe Stories and the Art of Defending, Plus an Infamous Marlins Anniversary

Russillo remembers the Miami Marlins heist (0:33). Then Ryen is joined by Doug Gottlieb of Fox Sports to fill out an entire bracket for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament (9:35). Then Ryen talks with Metta Sandiford-Artest about playing for St. John’s in the late ‘90s, his NBA mentors, executing a team style of play, stories from playing with Kobe Bryant, guarding Allen Iverson, Paul Pierce, and more (39:35). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:20:19).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Doug Gottlieb and Metta Sandiford-Artest
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS