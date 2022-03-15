 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Picking the Entire Men’s Bracket With Doug Gottlieb, Metta Sandiford-Artest on Kobe Stories and the Art of Defending, Plus an Infamous Marlins Anniversary

Also, Metta talks about playing for St. John’s in the late ‘90s, his NBA mentors, and executing a team style of play

By Ryen Russillo
Baylor v Gonzaga Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


Russillo remembers the Miami Marlins heist (0:33). Then Ryen is joined by Doug Gottlieb of Fox Sports to fill out an entire bracket for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament (9:35). Then Ryen talks with Metta Sandiford-Artest about playing for St. John’s in the late ‘90s, his NBA mentors, executing a team style of play, stories from playing with Kobe Bryant, guarding Allen Iverson, Paul Pierce, and more (39:35). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:20:19).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Doug Gottlieb and Metta Sandiford-Artest
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

