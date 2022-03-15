March Madness, Players to Watch in the Tournament, and Kentucky Talk



J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks look forward to the upcoming NCAA basketball tournament by reminiscing about their favorite individual performances from years past. They then focus on the current bracket and discuss the matchups they are excited to see.(11:02) Next, they analyze the potential stars and under-the-radar players who could raise their draft status with breakout games on a national stage. (16:51) They wrap things up by detailing the state of Kyle’s beloved Kentucky Wildcats and the legacy of coach John Calipari. (41:51)

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks

Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

