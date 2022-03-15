 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

March Madness, Players to Watch in the Tournament, and Kentucky Talk

J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks analyze under-the-radar players who could improve their draft statuses with breakout games on a national stage

By J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks
SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament - Quarterfinals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks look forward to the upcoming NCAA basketball tournament by reminiscing about their favorite individual performances from years past. They then focus on the current bracket and discuss the matchups they are excited to see.(11:02) Next, they analyze the potential stars and under-the-radar players who could raise their draft status with breakout games on a national stage. (16:51) They wrap things up by detailing the state of Kyle’s beloved Kentucky Wildcats and the legacy of coach John Calipari. (41:51)

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NBA Show

The Latest

Dip’s Scott Hall Memories, Disaster for Big E, and Rosenberg’s ‘WrestleMania’ Dream!

The crew looks back on the late wrestler’s career

By Peter Rosenberg

The AP’s Philip Crowther on Covering Ukraine, Live Shots, and Reporting in Six Languages

Bryan and Crowther discuss the day-to-day journalistic operations in Ukraine

By Bryan Curtis

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Wrap-Up

Joanna and Mallory dive deep into Midge and Lenny’s relationship before previewing the fifth and final season of the show

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Scouting Prospects and the NBA Landscape With “the Machine,” John Hollinger

Verno and KOC also discuss KAT’s 60-point performance, Draymond Green’s return, and Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Picking the Entire Men’s Bracket With Doug Gottlieb, Metta Sandiford-Artest on Kobe Stories and the Art of Defending, Plus an Infamous Marlins Anniversary

Also, Metta talks about playing for St. John’s in the late ‘90s, his NBA mentors, and executing a team style of play

By Ryen Russillo
Play

The Three Best Upset Picks for 2022 March Madness

Rodger Sherman is back again to help you look smart among your friends and correctly pick upsets in this year’s men’s bracket

By Rodger Sherman