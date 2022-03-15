Introducing ‘Icons Club: The Evolution of the NBA Superstar’



From The Ringer and Spotify, Icons Club will examine how an exclusive group of NBA superstars made the league what it is today. These icons were not just the best of the best on the court, but they also changed the NBA’s culture. Host Jackie MacMullan interviews Michael Jordan, Julius Erving, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Isiah Thomas, Hakeem Olajuwon, Dwyane Wade, and a host of other NBA icons about their relationships with each other, their places in the club, and how much superstardom has changed since the early days of the league.

Icons Club: The Evolution of the NBA Superstar premieres on March 18.

Host: Jackie MacMullan

Producers: Bobby Wagner, Noah Malale, Jonathan Kermah, Isaac Lee, Justin Verrier, and Vikram Patel

Sound Design: Scott Sommerville

