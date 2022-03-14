 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Why Has Russell Westbrook Been Such a Disaster for the Lakers?

Wos is joined by The Washington Post’s Ben Golliver to discuss Chet Holmgren’s performance at the West Coast Conference championship and how his game will translate to the NBA

By Wosny Lambre
Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images


Wos is joined by The Washington Post’s Ben Golliver to discuss Chet Holmgren’s performance at the West Coast Conference championship and how his game will translate to the NBA (1:50). Then they get into Russell Westbrook’s disastrous season with the Lakers (11:50), how Joel Embiid has adjusted to James Harden (21:42), and whether Giannis will bring the Bucks back to the Finals (26:48).

Host: Wosny Lambre
Guest: Ben Golliver
Production: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NBA Show

The Latest

Seven NBA Observations on the Laughable Lakers, the NBA Draft, and More

As bad as things have been in Los Angeles, the drama could be just getting started. Plus, a few thoughts on buzzy NBA prospects, Cade Cunningham’s breakout, and, yes, Poku!

By Kevin O'Connor

Why Is Tom Brady Really Coming Back? And How Will His Return Affect the Offseason?

On Sunday night, Brady announced he’s unretiring and returning to football for his 23rd season. What does this mean for him, the Buccaneers, and the rest of the NFL?

By Danny Heifetz

Every Angle of the Tom Brady Unretirement

Dannys Heifetz and Kelly discuss all of the fantasy, draft, and free agency ramifications of Brady’s announcement and much more

By Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly

2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament Breakdown: The Best Picks and Biggest Questions for Each Region

Will this finally be the year for Gonzaga? How will Coach K’s career end? And can LSU go on a run without its head coach?

By Rodger Sherman

Yankees Trade for Josh Donaldson, and Doug Williams on the Yankees’ and Mets’ Offseason Moves. Plus, Tim O’Toole’s Bracket Predictions.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151

By John Jastremski

Tabloid Magazines Ignored Most Black Celebrities, Creating an Opportunity for Gossip Bloggers

Upstarts like Media Take Out and Bossip established themselves in the 2000s to fill a conspicuous hole in the market

By Clare Malone