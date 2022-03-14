Why Has Russell Westbrook Been Such a Disaster for the Lakers?

Wos is joined by The Washington Post’s Ben Golliver to discuss Chet Holmgren’s performance at the West Coast Conference championship and how his game will translate to the NBA (1:50). Then they get into Russell Westbrook’s disastrous season with the Lakers (11:50), how Joel Embiid has adjusted to James Harden (21:42), and whether Giannis will bring the Bucks back to the Finals (26:48).
Host: Wosny Lambre
Guest: Ben Golliver
Production: Carlos Chiriboga
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS