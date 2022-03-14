Five Reasons Putin’s War Was Doomed From the Start



Russia’s military isn’t just a little bit bigger than Ukraine’s—it has three times more armored vehicles; four times more ground forces; five times more tanks; and 10 times more aircraft. But for now, David is holding up against Goliath. How is this happening? And how long can Ukraine hold out? Russia military analyst Rob Lee and diplomacy expert Max Bergmann explain how Ukraine is shocking Russia—and the world.

Host: Derek Thompson

Guests: Rob Lee and Max Bergmann

Producer: Troy Farkas

