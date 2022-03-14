 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Five Reasons Putin’s War Was Doomed From the Start

Russia military analyst Rob Lee and diplomacy expert Max Bergmann explain how Ukraine is shocking Russia—and the world

By Derek Thompson
Kyiv residents continue sheltering metro stations Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Russia’s military isn’t just a little bit bigger than Ukraine’s—it has three times more armored vehicles; four times more ground forces; five times more tanks; and 10 times more aircraft. But for now, David is holding up against Goliath. How is this happening? And how long can Ukraine hold out? Russia military analyst Rob Lee and diplomacy expert Max Bergmann explain how Ukraine is shocking Russia—and the world.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guests: Rob Lee and Max Bergmann
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

