Stanley Nelson on ‘Attica’



Larry is joined by Stanley Nelson to discuss his Oscar-nominated (Best Documentary Feature) film ‘Attica’. They begin their conversation by talking about how the event is a microcosm of racial tension in the U.S. and why Stanley decided to make a movie about it. They then detail how the Attica riots started and analyze the major events and individuals that contributed to its outcome.(6:42) Stanley and Larry wrap things up by examining the emotional impact of the movie and what social issues are still reverberating from the tragedy 50 years later.(40:36)

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Stanley Nelson

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

