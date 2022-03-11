 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Scarlett Johansson’s Skin Care Line, Grimes’s Secret Baby, and Dixie D’Amelio’s Tour

Plus, this week’s Cringe Mode is ‘Cadet Kelly’

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Premiere Of Illumination’s “Sing 2” - Arrivals Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images


Cameron Diaz allegedly washes her face only twice a month and Scarlett Johansson is launching a “clean” skin care line (1:00). Grimes accidentally revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that she and Elon Musk had a secret second child together (14:43). In honor of its 20th anniversary, this week’s Cringe Mode is Cadet Kelly (29:14). And why is Big Time Rush touring with Dixie D’Amelio (47:51)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Tea Time

The Latest

Boo Fest in Philly With Small-Game James, Adding More Incentives, and Witnessing the Birth of an All-Star

Plus, Verno and KOC discuss Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green are starting to find their groove and give some college names to keep an eye on as March Madness looms

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Breaking Down Susie and Clayton’s Breakup

Juliet and Callie reassess Susie’s ultimatum and Clayton’s response, weigh in on Clayton’s media tour, and address recent rumors surrounding the situation

By Juliet Litman

Bill Simmons Surprises JJ and House to Talk NBA, College Hoops, and NFL Futures

Plus, JJ, House and Bill wonder how the Russell Wilson trade will impact futures odds

By John Jastremski, Bill Simmons, and 1 more

What’s Next for the Seattle Seahawks?

After trading away Russell Wilson, Seattle is entering a rebuild. Can Pete Carroll and John Schneider build another Super Bowl contender?

By Danny Kelly
Play

Luka’s First Jordan Signature Shoe Will Release in 2022

Wos also runs through some of his favorite and least favorite off-court outfits of the week

By Wosny Lambre
Play

The Evolution of Robert Pattinson

Adam Nayman analyzes some of Robert Pattinson’s strongest performances, artistic choices, and contributions to cinema

By Adam Nayman