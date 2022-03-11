Scarlett Johansson’s Skin Care Line, Grimes’s Secret Baby, and Dixie D’Amelio’s Tour

Cameron Diaz allegedly washes her face only twice a month and Scarlett Johansson is launching a “clean” skin care line (1:00). Grimes accidentally revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that she and Elon Musk had a secret second child together (14:43). In honor of its 20th anniversary, this week’s Cringe Mode is Cadet Kelly (29:14). And why is Big Time Rush touring with Dixie D’Amelio (47:51)?
Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
