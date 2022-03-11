 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Boo Fest in Philly With Small-Game James, Adding More Incentives, and Witnessing the Birth of an All-Star

Plus, Verno and KOC discuss Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green are starting to find their groove and give some college names to keep an eye on as March Madness looms

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


Verno and KOC begin the show by discussing the Nets’ blowout win against the 76ers (01:30) before discussing Seth Curry’s influence and why he’s becoming such an important player in Brooklyn (17:42). After a five-game losing streak, the Warriors have won two in a row, but without Draymond Green, the guys are unsure whether they can make a run (28:50). As the regular season winds down, KOC mentions an idea he’s been hearing that adds incentives to the top seeds in each conference (35:12). Rookies Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green are starting to find their groove (51:19). They last give some college names to keep an eye on as March Madness looms closer (58:45).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

Scarlett Johansson’s Skin Care Line, Grimes’s Secret Baby, and Dixie D’Amelio’s Tour

Plus, this week’s Cringe Mode is ‘Cadet Kelly’

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

Breaking Down Susie and Clayton’s Breakup

Juliet and Callie reassess Susie’s ultimatum and Clayton’s response, weigh in on Clayton’s media tour, and address recent rumors surrounding the situation

By Juliet Litman

Bill Simmons Surprises JJ and House to Talk NBA, College Hoops, and NFL Futures

Plus, JJ, House and Bill wonder how the Russell Wilson trade will impact futures odds

By John Jastremski, Bill Simmons, and 1 more

What’s Next for the Seattle Seahawks?

After trading away Russell Wilson, Seattle is entering a rebuild. Can Pete Carroll and John Schneider build another Super Bowl contender?

By Danny Kelly
Play

Luka’s First Jordan Signature Shoe Will Release in 2022

Wos also runs through some of his favorite and least favorite off-court outfits of the week

By Wosny Lambre
Play

The Evolution of Robert Pattinson

Adam Nayman analyzes some of Robert Pattinson’s strongest performances, artistic choices, and contributions to cinema

By Adam Nayman