Boo Fest in Philly With Small-Game James, Adding More Incentives, and Witnessing the Birth of an All-Star

Verno and KOC begin the show by discussing the Nets’ blowout win against the 76ers (01:30) before discussing Seth Curry’s influence and why he’s becoming such an important player in Brooklyn (17:42). After a five-game losing streak, the Warriors have won two in a row, but without Draymond Green, the guys are unsure whether they can make a run (28:50). As the regular season winds down, KOC mentions an idea he’s been hearing that adds incentives to the top seeds in each conference (35:12). Rookies Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green are starting to find their groove (51:19). They last give some college names to keep an eye on as March Madness looms closer (58:45).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
