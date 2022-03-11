 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Instant Reactions to Nets-Sixers

Chris and Seerat share their analysis of the Nets’ blowout win over the 76ers on Thursday night

By Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
AP Images


Chris and Seerat share their analysis of the Nets’ blowout win over the 76ers on Thursday night. They speculate about the resulting narrative fallout, talk through the emotional weight of the game (14:57), examine the major players’ stats (21:45), and discuss the tactics displayed by both teams (29:08). They end the pod by asking the big questions that will need answering for the rivalry going forward (33:13).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Answer

The Latest

‘Turning Red’ Is Pixar’s Best Movie in Years

Though it retains the familiar magic of the legendary studio, ‘Turning Red’ stands out as a bold—and long overdue—landmark in representation

By Daniel Chin

‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive,’ Season 4, Episodes 1-4

Kevin and Juliet Litman explain why the show is so accessible to new viewers and why it turned them into fans of the sport

By Kevin Clark and Juliet Litman

Ryan Coogler’s Run-in and Reactions to Jussie Smollett’s Sentencing

Van and Rachel also discuss Kim Kardashian’s tone-deaf comments about work ethic, and some recent Emmanuel Acho comments come under fire

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

At Long Last, the MLB Lockout Is Over

CC and Ryan react right after the MLB and MLBPA strike a deal, discuss what this means for the Yankees, and look forward to the season

By CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco

The ‘Free Guy’ Watch-along

Chris joins Sean and Amanda to discuss the Ryan Reynolds action-comedy for its entire running time

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more

The Return of Baseball, Nets Statement Win, and the Big East Tournament. Plus, Danny Kelly on the NFL Draft.

JJ looks at the Yankees’ possible free agency moves and much more

By John Jastremski