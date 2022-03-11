Instant Reactions to Nets-Sixers

Chris and Seerat share their analysis of the Nets’ blowout win over the 76ers on Thursday night. They speculate about the resulting narrative fallout, talk through the emotional weight of the game (14:57), examine the major players’ stats (21:45), and discuss the tactics displayed by both teams (29:08). They end the pod by asking the big questions that will need answering for the rivalry going forward (33:13).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
