Covering the MLB Lockout and Announcer Musical Chairs With the Washington Post’s Ben Strauss

Ben Strauss joins Bryan to discuss baseball’s return

By Bryan Curtis
MLB Owners Meetings Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images


The Washington Post’s Ben Strauss joins Bryan to discuss the news that after 99 days the baseball lockout has come to an end. They talk through the weight of the story and how coverage was perceived, break down Major League Baseball’s reaction to the lockout, and discuss theories that could potentially influence the coverage of labor issues. Plus, more on Troy Aikman leaving Fox for ESPN and Strauss’s paternity leave experience.

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Ben Strauss
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

