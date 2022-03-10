Covering the MLB Lockout and Announcer Musical Chairs With the Washington Post’s Ben Strauss



The Washington Post’s Ben Strauss joins Bryan to discuss the news that after 99 days the baseball lockout has come to an end. They talk through the weight of the story and how coverage was perceived, break down Major League Baseball’s reaction to the lockout, and discuss theories that could potentially influence the coverage of labor issues. Plus, more on Troy Aikman leaving Fox for ESPN and Strauss’s paternity leave experience.

Host: Bryan Curtis

Guest: Ben Strauss

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

