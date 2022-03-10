 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How the New-Look Mavericks Are Making a Playoff Push, With Jonathan Tjarks

Plus, Logan and Raja touch on Russell Westbrook’s recent fight with fans and the media

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
New York Knicks v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images


Logan and Raja are joined by The Ringer’s Jonathan Tjarks to discuss the moves the Dallas Mavericks made at the trade deadline this season and how the team plans to make a playoff push with its new-look roster (5:00). Then they touch on Russell Westbrook’s recent fight with fans and the media over the nickname “Westbrick” (26:00) and the upcoming Nets-76ers game (36:00) before each awarding their Real One of the Week.

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Jonathan Tjarks
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

