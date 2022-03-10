 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stone Cold vs. KO? Plus AEW ‘Revolution’ Fallout

David and Kaz are joined by comedian and ‘WrestleRoasts’ cohost Dan St. Germain to discuss the plethora of new champions within WWE and AEW

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
David and Kaz are joined by comedian and WrestleRoasts cohost Dan St. Germain to discuss the plethora of new champions within WWE and AEW (04:00) before checking in on much of the WrestleMania card speculation, including Stone Cold confirming that he will share the ring with Kevin Owens at the grandest stage of them all (13:30). Later, the guys give their Revolution reactions and discuss William Regal, Swerve Scott, and Jeff Hardy making their AEW debuts (38:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Dan St. Germain
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

