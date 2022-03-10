Stone Cold vs. KO? Plus AEW ‘Revolution’ Fallout



David and Kaz are joined by comedian and WrestleRoasts cohost Dan St. Germain to discuss the plethora of new champions within WWE and AEW (04:00) before checking in on much of the WrestleMania card speculation, including Stone Cold confirming that he will share the ring with Kevin Owens at the grandest stage of them all (13:30). Later, the guys give their Revolution reactions and discuss William Regal, Swerve Scott, and Jeff Hardy making their AEW debuts (38:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guest: Dan St. Germain

Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

