Three in four Americans say the U.S. and its allies should ban Russian aircraft over Ukraine by establishing a “no-fly zone.” Dozens of foreign policy experts agree. So do many Ukrainians. Is this the policy that could end the war, or is it an idea that could end human civilization as we know it? (Maybe it’s both.) The author and foreign policy critic Robert Wright joins the podcast to debate the pros and cons of a no-fly zone.

Host: Derek Thompson

Producer: Troy Farkas

