Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s ‘E. 1999 Eternal,’ a Midwestern G-Funk Classic

Hear Shea ruminate about his nostalgia for this album, while Jinx recounts the group’s legacy of putting Cleveland on the map with this Midwestern G-Funk classic

By Brandon Jenkins and Shea Serrano
Once Upon A Time In LA Music Festival Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images


This week, Jinx and Shea dive into Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s 1995 sophomore album, E. 1999 Eternal. The Ruthless Records signees layer their melodic harmonies and ominous rap style over DJ U-Neek’s beats to create tracks like “1st of tha Month,” “Tha Crossroads,” “Mr. Bill Collector,” and “Buddah Lovaz.”

Hear Shea ruminate about his nostalgia for this album, followed by the disastrous results of trying to relive it in adulthood. Later, find out whether Ouija boards, ignoring your doctor’s advice, villainous aliases, and the phrase Oh well fall under Flagrant Foul or Hard AF.

Stick around to hear Jinx recount the lasting legacy of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony by putting Cleveland on the map with this Midwestern G-Funk classic. It further solidified their place in hip-hop’s hall of fame by creating a sound that lived beyond them and influenced modern rappers both sonically and lyrically.

Hosts: Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins and Shea Serrano
Producer: Deena Morrison
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

