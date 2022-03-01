 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Recapping Ja’s Epic Night and Debating How Good T-Wolves Are. Plus, the Lakers Still Have a Chance.

Plus, Verno and KOC give their thoughts on the new-look 76ers with James Harden

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno is still buzzing from last night’s Grizzlies game after watching Ja Mortant drop 52 points (01:10). KOC points out how Morant has fully embraced the city of Memphis and how he’s revitalized a franchise (05:40). The guys debate just how good the Timberwolves are before discussing their chances to catch the Mavs and Nuggets (14:15). Scottie Barnes continues to shine as a rookie as the guys discuss his potential and take a deeper look at the Raptors roster (19:57). The guys discuss what the Hornets can do now that Gordon Hayward is out with an ankle sprain (29:50). Despite the absolutely terrible play from the Lakers lately, the guys are in agreement that with a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they still have a chance to make some noise (37:54). Lastly, they give their thoughts on the new-look 76ers with James Harden (53:26).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

