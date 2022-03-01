Dirk Nowitzki on How He Changed the Game, Plus the Ceiling for Ja and the Grizzlies

Ryen opens with some thoughts on Ja Morant and the Grizzlies continuing to be the best watch in the NBA right now and why it’s OK to just enjoy them without getting ahead of ourselves (0:28). Then, he chats with NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki about his new book, The Great Nowitzki, his unlikely path to changing the way the game is played, a few big what-ifs in his career, and how his image changed after he won a title (10:05). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (45:40).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Dirk Nowitzki
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS