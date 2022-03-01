 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ja Morant, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey, and Ayo Dosunmu

The guys react to the Memphis guard’s 52-point game

By J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks
San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images


J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks begin the pod by sharing their reactions to Ja Morant’s 52-point game against the Spurs on Monday night. They then discuss the attributes of Purdue’s Jaden Ivey and how his skills will translate to professional basketball after he’s drafted.(8:00) After the break they talk about Ivey’s teammate Zach Edey and debate whether his size can work in the modern NBA(27:31), and heap praise on the Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu and his role in keeping his team’s ambitions alive during a particularly rough patch in the season.(34:00)

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

