Ja Morant, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey, and Ayo Dosunmu

J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks begin the pod by sharing their reactions to Ja Morant’s 52-point game against the Spurs on Monday night. They then discuss the attributes of Purdue’s Jaden Ivey and how his skills will translate to professional basketball after he’s drafted.(8:00) After the break they talk about Ivey’s teammate Zach Edey and debate whether his size can work in the modern NBA(27:31), and heap praise on the Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu and his role in keeping his team’s ambitions alive during a particularly rough patch in the season.(34:00)
Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton
