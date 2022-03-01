Adam Scherr Joins MackMania, Plus Finn Bálor Responds to Evan’s Tweet With a U.S. Title Win!

The Titan, Adam Scherr, joins the guys to discuss joining Control Your Narrative, fans still calling him Braun Strowman, feeding giraffes with the Undertaker, and more (01:51)! Plus, Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss Finn Bálor responding to Evan’s tweet last week with a United States championship victory (31:58), AJ Styles answering Edge’s WrestleMania challenge (43:00), and more!
Hosts: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce and Jack Farmer
Guest: Adam Scherr
Producer: Brian H. Waters
