Adam Scherr Joins MackMania, Plus Finn Bálor Responds to Evan’s Tweet With a U.S. Title Win!

Adam comes on to discuss joining Control Your Narrative, fans still calling him Braun Strowman, feeding giraffes with the Undertaker, and more

By Evan Mack
Adam Scherr/WWE


The Titan, Adam Scherr, joins the guys to discuss joining Control Your Narrative, fans still calling him Braun Strowman, feeding giraffes with the Undertaker, and more (01:51)! Plus, Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss Finn Bálor responding to Evan’s tweet last week with a United States championship victory (31:58), AJ Styles answering Edge’s WrestleMania challenge (43:00), and more!

Hosts: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce and Jack Farmer
Guest: Adam Scherr
Producer: Brian H. Waters

