Leah Williamson on Defending, Arsenal, England, and More

Leah and Ian discuss their experiences of adapting to new methods, underrated opponents, and the feeling inside the Arsenal camp as the Barclays WSL title race heats up

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga
Arsenal Women v Manchester United Women - FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup Quarter Final Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga as well as Arsenal and England’s Leah Williamson! They begin with some FA Cup chat after huge results for Boreham Wood, Nottingham Forest, and Middlesbrough (00:59), before getting Leah’s insights on elite defending (04:20) and playing through a coaching change. Leah and Ian discussing their experiences of adapting to new methods (10:23), underrated opponents (21:42) and the feeling inside the Arsenal camp as the Barclays WSL title race heats up (25:06). There’s also talk about developing your own game and how elite defenders become feared (26:51), the upcoming Arnold Clark Cup (35:09) and what Leah’s been watching during her injury break (43:03).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Musa Okwonga and Leah Williamson
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

