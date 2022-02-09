Leah Williamson on Defending, Arsenal, England, and More



Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga as well as Arsenal and England’s Leah Williamson! They begin with some FA Cup chat after huge results for Boreham Wood, Nottingham Forest, and Middlesbrough (00:59), before getting Leah’s insights on elite defending (04:20) and playing through a coaching change. Leah and Ian discussing their experiences of adapting to new methods (10:23), underrated opponents (21:42) and the feeling inside the Arsenal camp as the Barclays WSL title race heats up (25:06). There’s also talk about developing your own game and how elite defenders become feared (26:51), the upcoming Arnold Clark Cup (35:09) and what Leah’s been watching during her injury break (43:03).

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Musa Okwonga and Leah Williamson

Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

