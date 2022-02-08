 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Instant Reaction to the Kings-Pacers Trade

KOC, Seerat, and Logan discuss the swap of Tyrese Haliburton and Domantas Sabonis

By Kevin O'Connor, Seerat Sohi, and Logan Murdock
Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Kevin O’Connor, Seerat Sohi, and Logan Murdock got together on Greenroom to discuss today’s trade between the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers, which sent Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson to Indiana in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday, and a 2027 second-round pick.

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guests: Seerat Sohi and Logan Murdock
Associate Producers: Jessie Lopez and Sasha Ashall

