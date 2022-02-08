Instant Reaction to the Kings-Pacers Trade

Kevin O’Connor, Seerat Sohi, and Logan Murdock got together on Greenroom to discuss today’s trade between the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers, which sent Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson to Indiana in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday, and a 2027 second-round pick.
