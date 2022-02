On this episode, Rodger gives his best curling bets for both the men’s and women’s competition and explains why one team’s nontraditional makeup is similar to Kevin Durant joining the Warriors.

Tune in every Tuesday and Thursday for the entirety of the Games to hear new bets from Rodger and learn more about the various events.

Hosts: Rodger Sherman

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Ben Glicksman, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify